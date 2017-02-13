Montreal mosques hold open door day t...

Montreal mosques hold open door day to foster understanding in wake of tragedy

Iman Salam Elmenyawi talks with Yolande Ramsay, centre, and Luce Ramsay at the Assuna Annabawiyah mosque during the annual mosque open door event in Montreal, Sunday, February 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Two weeks after a gunman killed six Muslim men as they prayed in Quebec City, mosques around Montreal held open door events aimed at fostering understanding in the wake of the tragedy.

