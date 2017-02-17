Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic
Montreal city council passed a motion Monday making it the latest Canadian jurisdiction to declare itself a "sanctuary city" for non-status immigrants. The designation means undocumented refugees will have full access to local services regardless of their situation, with the city following in the footsteps of Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.
