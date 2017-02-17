Montreal adopts sanctuary city design...

Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; migrant rights' groups call it symbolic

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Montreal city council passed a motion Monday making it the latest Canadian jurisdiction to declare itself a "sanctuary city" for non-status immigrants. The designation means undocumented refugees will have full access to local services regardless of their situation, with the city following in the footsteps of Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... 6 hr spytheweb 2
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 10 hr chugs are still pos 6
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 11 hr MAGA2016 52
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... 11 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 18 hr SyphiliticSycopha... 14
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 18 hr Mikes 2 Pence 5
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 18 hr wtf 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC