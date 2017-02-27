Minister calls rate of First Nations fire deaths 'horrific,' says feds will take action
Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett's pledged to track on-reserve fire deaths and create an indigenous fire marshal's office on Monday. A Star investigation found at least 173 people have died in fires on reserves since the government stopped counting in 2010.
