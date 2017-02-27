Minister calls rate of First Nations ...

Minister calls rate of First Nations fire deaths 'horrific,' says feds will take action

The Toronto Star

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett's pledged to track on-reserve fire deaths and create an indigenous fire marshal's office on Monday. A Star investigation found at least 173 people have died in fires on reserves since the government stopped counting in 2010.

Chicago, IL

