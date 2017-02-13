Military phases out relief effort in ...

Military phases out relief effort in New Brunswick as power returns to region

Western Star

The military is phasing out its presence in New Brunswick as power steadily returns to the storm-ravaged Acadian peninsula. The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement Sunday that conditions in parts of the province have improved to point where military support is no longer necessary.

Chicago, IL

