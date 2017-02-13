Military phases out relief effort in New Brunswick as power returns to region
The military is phasing out its presence in New Brunswick as power steadily returns to the storm-ravaged Acadian peninsula. The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement Sunday that conditions in parts of the province have improved to point where military support is no longer necessary.
