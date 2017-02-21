Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect ...

Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect of deportee camps

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Mexicans fear deportee and refugee camps could be popping up along their northern border under the Trump administration's plan to start deporting to Mexico all Latin Americans and others who entered the U.S. illegally through this country. Previous U.S. policy called for only Mexican citizens to be sent to Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 9 hr tomin cali 13
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... 9 hr tomin cali 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 10 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 8
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... 23 hr wheres the beef 1
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... 23 hr wheres the beef 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 23 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... 23 hr need 2 flush some 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC