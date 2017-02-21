Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, protest

A closely divided Supreme Court struggled Tuesday with what one justice called the "very sympathetic case" of a Mexican teenager shot and killed from across the border by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Supreme Court divided over U.S.-Mexico border shooting A closely divided Supreme Court struggled Tuesday with what one justice called the "very sympathetic case" of a Mexican teenager shot and killed from across the border by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.