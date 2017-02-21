Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, protest
A closely divided Supreme Court struggled Tuesday with what one justice called the "very sympathetic case" of a Mexican teenager shot and killed from across the border by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Supreme Court divided over U.S.-Mexico border shooting A closely divided Supreme Court struggled Tuesday with what one justice called the "very sympathetic case" of a Mexican teenager shot and killed from across the border by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|7 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|7 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|7 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|7 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|7 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|7 hr
|what a mess
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|America First
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC