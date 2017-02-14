Man who convicted of manslaughter for...

Man who convicted of manslaughter for killing neighbour arrested while on bail

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A Calgary man who was out on bail while waiting an appeal of his conviction for fatally stabbing his neighbour 37 times is back in custody for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release. Nicholas Rasberry, 32, was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter in the May 2013 death of school teacher Craig Kelloway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 11 hr oversight eh 1
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 11 hr reconciliation eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 15 hr global warming is... 43
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 21 hr factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Tue tomin cali 4
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Mon Kevin eh 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Sun davy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC