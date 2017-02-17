Magnitude 4.0 earthquake detected nor...

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake detected north of Powell River

Hitting 139 kilometres from the Sunshine Coast city, there are no reports of damage and a tsunami is not expected. The tremor was felt in Port Alberni, Gibsons, Powell River, Cumberland, metro Victoria area and the metro Vancouver area, according to Earthquakes Canada.

