Magnitude 4.0 earthquake detected north of Powell River
Hitting 139 kilometres from the Sunshine Coast city, there are no reports of damage and a tsunami is not expected. The tremor was felt in Port Alberni, Gibsons, Powell River, Cumberland, metro Victoria area and the metro Vancouver area, according to Earthquakes Canada.
