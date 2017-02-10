Lawyers call for changes to Safe Third Country Agreement amid influx of refugees
Immigration lawyers say they've received an influx of requests from refugees in the U.S. hoping to seek asylum in Canada - despite an agreement that makes it nearly impossible. The Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement requires people to apply for asylum in the first country where they arrive, unless an immediate family member lives in the other country.
