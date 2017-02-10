Lawyers call for changes to Safe Thir...

Lawyers call for changes to Safe Third Country Agreement amid influx of refugees

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Immigration lawyers say they've received an influx of requests from refugees in the U.S. hoping to seek asylum in Canada - despite an agreement that makes it nearly impossible. The Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement requires people to apply for asylum in the first country where they arrive, unless an immediate family member lives in the other country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 3 hr Piel 24
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 8 hr davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... 10 hr Wildchild 2
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 10 hr Mikey 48
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 12 hr Snowbird stay home 4
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Sat BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... Sat BLM 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC