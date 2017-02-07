Killers in Canada who claimed they were mentally ill, not criminally...
Vincent Li, now known as Will Baker, stabbed and beheaded a young man sleeping next to him on a Greyhound Bus in Manitoba in 2008. He said he heard the voice of God telling him that Tim McLean was an alien whom he needed to destroy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|4 hr
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|4 hr
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|The new underground railroad
|4 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|4 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the...
|4 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike...
|4 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|highway391north - MB
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC