Kevin O'Leary to make debut at Conservative debate tonight in Halifax
They've slagged him in interviews and on the Internet, but the crowded field vying to lead the federal Conservatives is finally going head-to-head with the rookie everyone says is the man to beat: celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary. O'Leary only formally joined the competition after the last leadership debate, his timing an effort to avoid making his debut during a French-only event - despite having been born in Quebec, he speaks little of that language.
