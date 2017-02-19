Kenney seeks to consolidate lead as A...

Kenney seeks to consolidate lead as Alberta PC leader race enters home stretch

Alberta Conservative MP Jason Kenney announces he will be seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party in Calgary, Alta., July 6, 2016. The Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race is the home stretch and frontrunner Jason Kenney says he's still running like he's 10 votes behind, but he's also looking past voting day.

