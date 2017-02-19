Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild we...

Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild weather in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2017. CITYNEWS

12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Environment Canada says more spring-like weather that smashed temperature records in Ontario is in store for the rest of the weekend. Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says Toronto saw a new record high for Feb. 18 , with the mercury hitting 11.9 C at Toronto Pearson Airport.

