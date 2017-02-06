Imam says speech that was re-tweeted ...

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

An imam who spoke at the funerals for three Quebec mosque shooting victims says he believes his words have become popular on social media because his message came from the heart. Hassan Guillet, 64, says he didn't even prepare his speech, which has been lauded for its message that the man accused of the shootings in Quebec City last week is himself a victim of hate, and that people shouldn't seek revenge for the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of T extends application deadline for student... 1 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Nexus cards revoked from all Canadian permanent... 1 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 1 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 1 hr SinLeviathan 99
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 1 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 2 hr Cadaverously old ... 8
News Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri... 10 hr Frosty 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC