Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border
" Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river on Friday to form a "human wall" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries. The demonstrators held aloft colorful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighboring city of El Paso, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Cops are Great
|23
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|12 hr
|more 2 Mexico eh
|1
|RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer
|12 hr
|will need Counsel...
|1
|Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, b...
|14 hr
|wtf
|2
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|20 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|20 hr
|william
|2
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|21 hr
|Righty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC