House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin toured the Texas-Mexico border on Feb. 22, 2017 ahead of President Donald Trump's push for a border wall. >>>Scroll through the gallery to see the challenges to building such a barrier as well as images of the existing wall on the border House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin toured the Texas-Mexico border on Feb. 22, 2017 ahead of President Donald Trump's push for a border wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|2 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|6 hr
|Quirky
|1
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|13
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|21 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|8
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC