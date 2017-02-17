Highway 1 upgrade for Kicking Horse C...

Highway 1 upgrade for Kicking Horse Canyon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Penticton Western

Ministers from the provincial and federal governments announced they will spent $469 million - about $222 million of which will come from Ottawa - to realign and expand Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon and to four-lane a section of highway 20 kilometres west of Golden between Donald and Forde Station Road. Ottawa will kick in more than $215 million for the Kicking Horse project through its New Building Canada fund, while B.C. will match that amount and add an additional $19.6 million to the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ... 9 hr DC Dave 4
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 11 hr Not All 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 11 hr doubt it 1
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 13 hr LRT Zoomer 3
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 13 hr Serenity 1
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 17 hr Pip 3
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Fri Cops are Great 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC