Highway 1 upgrade for Kicking Horse Canyon

Ministers from the provincial and federal governments announced they will spent $469 million - about $222 million of which will come from Ottawa - to realign and expand Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon and to four-lane a section of highway 20 kilometres west of Golden between Donald and Forde Station Road. Ottawa will kick in more than $215 million for the Kicking Horse project through its New Building Canada fund, while B.C. will match that amount and add an additional $19.6 million to the table.

