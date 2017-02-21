Hedley, Nelly Furtado to headline free Surrey festivals in 2017 for 'Canada 150' celebrations

Some popular B.C.-raised musical talent will headline festivals here this year to help the city celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canadian confederation. Pop-rock band Hedley , led by Surrey-raised singer Jacob Hoggard, will perform at Surrey's annual Canada Day party on July 1 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale, city officials announced today during a "Canada 150" event at city hall.

