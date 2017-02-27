Fort McMurray homeowners to be compen...

Fort McMurray homeowners to be compensated for hiked drywall duties

Families forced to rebuild their homes after wildfires devastated Fort McMurray, Alta. last spring will be compensated for having to pay duties on drywall coming into Canada from the United States A source familiar with the plan told The Canadian Press it's part of the government's response to a trade panel ruling that called on Ottawa to cut duties imposed on drywall products being imported into Western Canada from the U.S. The Canadian International Trade Tribunal ruled last month that while U.S. firms had dumped drywall at cut-rate prices in Canada over the past few years, maintaining duties at current levels would not be in the country's trade interests.

