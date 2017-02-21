Fort McMurray fire chiefs retires, says no regrets in handling of wildfire
The fire chief who offered regular updates to Canadians during last May's enormous wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta., has officially retired. Allen tells CTV News he his wife are moving to Vancouver to enjoy the ocean and milder winters, and he plans to spend some time on the speech circuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e...
|2 hr
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Eduardo
|23
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|3 hr
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|5 hr
|dert
|2
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|18 hr
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b...
|Fri
|Gas the mob
|2
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Fri
|Nfld
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC