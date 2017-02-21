Former religious freedom ambassador w...

Former religious freedom ambassador warns conservatives that...

Read more: Canada.com

At the Manning Centre conference in Ottawa Saturday, Andrew Bennett said "values" language - like that cropping up in the Conservative Party leadership race - must be debunked. "When people bandy about an expression like 'Canadian values,' they will ascribe all kinds of different things to that, things that can be contested," he said.

