Five stories in the news today, Feb. 9

Five stories in the news today, Feb. 9

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers of health, indigenous affairs and social development will be in Iqaluit today to meet with Inuit leaders. The visit comes a day after Trudeau met with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in Ottawa, where they discussed infrastructure, economic growth, energy and reconciliation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 6 hr tomin cali 2
News Montreal conference highlights growing populari... 8 hr great eh lol 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... 9 hr norn dunont 1
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 13 hr Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 13 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 13 hr william 3
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... 14 hr its yer tax cash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC