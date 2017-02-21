Five stories in the news today, Feb. 24
Canadian conservatives are gathering for an annual confab in Ottawa as the federal Conservative Party inches ever closer to selecting a new leader. Barring any last-minute entrants before today's deadline to register for the leadership contest, there are 14 contenders for the job - all of whom will be eager to sway grassroots party members among the delegates at the Manning Conference.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|5 hr
|Nfld
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|15 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Ontario wants to end most preliminary inquiries
|18 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties...
|Thu
|Jim Carr MY Rep
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Thu
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|Wed
|Quirky
|1
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|13
