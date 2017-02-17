Five stories in the news today, Feb. 20
A federal fund set up to give financial help to parents whose children have been murdered or gone missing has spent more than 14 times as much on administration costs as it has on grants. Internal government documents obtained by The Canadian Press show the fund doled out $170,000 in grants as of March of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|MAGA2016
|52
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|3 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|9 hr
|Trumpland
|1
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|9 hr
|SyphiliticSycopha...
|14
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|10 hr
|wtf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC