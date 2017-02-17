Five stories in the news today, Feb. 20

Five stories in the news today, Feb. 20

A federal fund set up to give financial help to parents whose children have been murdered or gone missing has spent more than 14 times as much on administration costs as it has on grants. Internal government documents obtained by The Canadian Press show the fund doled out $170,000 in grants as of March of 2015.

