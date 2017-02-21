Five Canadian facts to help prime you for the 2017 Oscars
From a jazzy Ryan Gosling, to a Montreal team behind "Arrival," and a trio of homegrown animators, there's a healthy dose of Canuck amongst this year's Oscar nominees. Here are five Canadian bullet points for Sunday's show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC and CTV: Awards shows have been showering the London, Ont., native with nominations for his "La La Land" role as a jazz pianist who falls in love with a fledgling actress, played by Emma Stone.
