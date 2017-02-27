Film, TV and digital productions cont...

Film, TV and digital productions contributed $2B to Toronto's economy in 2016

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

An assistant director stands by as a stunt car drives down Yonge Street, during the shooting of the movie "Suicide Squad," in Toronto on May 26, 2015. Film, television and digital productions contributed more than $2 billion to Toronto's economy in 2016, Mayor John Tory said Monday as he promised to streamline regulations, helping the city compete with other global destinations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young TORONTO - Film, television and digital productions contributed more than $2 billion to Toronto's economy in 2016, Mayor John Tory said Monday as he promised to streamline regulations, helping the city compete with other global destinations.

Chicago, IL

