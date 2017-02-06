Feds' offer on health funding for pro...

Feds' offer on health funding for provinces falls short: new study

17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A new report suggests the federal government's offer on health funding to the provinces doesn't provide enough cash to help them keep up services in the coming years. The study, to be released Monday by a University of Ottawa think tank, follows months of bitter federal-provincial talks over health funding.

