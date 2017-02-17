Federal government abandons Sable Isl...

Federal government abandons Sable Island wind project 15 years after its launch

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Horses on Sable Island, N.S., are shown in this undated handout photo. The harsh conditions and extreme isolation of Sable Island has forced Ottawa to abandon a wind project on the iconic crescent-shaped sandbar -- more than 15 years after it launched the initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild weather in T... 2 hr Santa 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 4 hr chugs are still pos 1
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 8 hr Stop Statism 7
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 9 hr Stop Statism 2
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... 9 hr also 1
News Record-breaking temperatures in Ontario expecte... 9 hr also-earthquake 4... 1
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 10 hr indian schmindian 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC