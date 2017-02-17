Failed by the mental health system? Man accused in assault spree has lengthy criminal record
The man accused of assaulting seven people in three hours in downtown Winnipeg was homeless, diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been released from custody two weeks prior for similar attacks in Winnipeg and Brandon. Twelve days later, on Feb. 7, Fitzsimmons was arrested and charged with six counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and 24 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Cops are Great
|23
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|15 hr
|more 2 Mexico eh
|1
|RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer
|15 hr
|will need Counsel...
|1
|Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, b...
|17 hr
|wtf
|2
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|23 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|23 hr
|william
|2
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|Fri
|Righty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC