Elton John's Husband Becomes a British Citizen, Praises UK's "Spirit...

With immigration a hot topic worldwide thanks to President Donald Trump 's executive order, it's fitting that Elton John 's husband, David Furnish , has taken to Instagram to reveal that he's now a British citizen. Furnish, who is Canadian by birth, posted a photo of himself holding hands with his and Elton's two sons, Zachary and Elijah , as they stand in a room looking at a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and a British flag.

