Early investigation shows ice that crashed through roof was from WestJet flight

19 hrs ago

WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame. Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says in an email that a preliminary investigation with Nav Canada has concluded the ice on Friday evening fell from a WestJet plane on approach into Calgary from Regina.

Chicago, IL

