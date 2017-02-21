Early investigation shows ice that crashed through roof was from WestJet flight
WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame. Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says in an email that a preliminary investigation with Nav Canada has concluded the ice on Friday evening fell from a WestJet plane on approach into Calgary from Regina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|1 min
|oklady
|4
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|1 hr
|KAPYONG IMMIGRANTS
|2
|Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e...
|15 hr
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|Eduardo
|23
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|17 hr
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|18 hr
|dert
|2
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|Sat
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC