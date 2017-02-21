'Dogs mattered:' Charge laid in canin...

'Dogs mattered:' Charge laid in canine deaths in Saskatoon kennel

Read more: CTV

The owner of one of 14 dogs that died from heat stroke and dehydration at a boarding kennel says her family is relieved that a charge has been laid. Dawn Loessin says pet owners had braced themselves after being told that the chance of a charge "was slim to none" because animal protection laws are vague in Canada and Saskatchewan.

Chicago, IL

