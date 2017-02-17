Despite Trump, Ford moves ahead with ...

Despite Trump, Ford moves ahead with plans for Mexico plants

Ford Mexico CEO Gabriel Lopez said at a company event in Mexico City Thursday that it's going ahead with plans to expand two of its plants -- an engine plant in Chihuahua and a transmission plant in Irapuato. These plans aren't new -- they were first announced in 2015.

