Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada - Mon, 13 Feb 2017 PST
After he was denied asylum in the U.S., Seidu Mohammed's fear of being deported to his native Ghana, where he believes he'd be killed or jailed, became so great that he set out in brutal winter conditions to cross illegally into Canada. Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek across fields of waist-high snow in sub-zero temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
