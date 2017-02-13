Desperate immigrants risk perilous wi...

Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada - Mon, 13 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

After he was denied asylum in the U.S., Seidu Mohammed's fear of being deported to his native Ghana, where he believes he'd be killed or jailed, became so great that he set out in brutal winter conditions to cross illegally into Canada. Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek across fields of waist-high snow in sub-zero temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr swanlake 38
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 12 hr Mikey 50
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... 22 hr Kevin eh 1
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 22 hr tomin cali 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Sun davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... Sun Wildchild 2
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC