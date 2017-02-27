CSIS saw 'no high privacy risks' with metadata crunching now under fire: docs
The national spy service saw little risk to the personal privacy of Canadians in a self-penned evaluation of its secret data-crunching centre - a shadowy program now at the centre of intense controversy, newly released documents show. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service centre touched off a firestorm late last year when a judge said CSIS had broken the law by keeping and analyzing the digital metadata of innocent people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|13 min
|Lisa Wraithe - TORY
|2
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|4 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|7
|Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mon
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a...
|Sun
|Where do Royaliti...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Sun
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Sun
|oklady
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC