CSIS saw 'no high privacy risks' with metadata crunching now under fire: docs

The national spy service saw little risk to the personal privacy of Canadians in a self-penned evaluation of its secret data-crunching centre - a shadowy program now at the centre of intense controversy, newly released documents show. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service centre touched off a firestorm late last year when a judge said CSIS had broken the law by keeping and analyzing the digital metadata of innocent people.

Chicago, IL

