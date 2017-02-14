Corporate Canada eyes ratification vo...

Corporate Canada eyes ratification vote on European free-trade deal during Trudeau visit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Feeling a sense of relief following Donald Trump 's remarks on the future of U.S. trade with Canada, business leaders are now hoping for a second wave of positive news out of Europe. Trudeau's visit is expected to coincide with the European Union's ratification vote on its free-trade deal with Canada, an agreement nearly scuttled last fall due to opposition from a small region in Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 3 hr factsdontmatteran... 51
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 4 hr Trump is da MANE 42
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 6 hr tomin cali 4
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Mon Kevin eh 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Sun davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... Sun Wildchild 2
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Sun Snowbird stay home 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC