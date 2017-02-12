Conservatives pause hostilities with ...

Conservatives pause hostilities with Liberals on eve of Trump, Trudeau meeting

Medincine Hat News

The past, present and potential future of the federal Conservative party offered their Liberal rivals an unprecedented show of solidarity Sunday on the eve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The olive branch, a departure from the usual cut and thrust of party politics, reflects a shared understanding that crosses the traditional partisan divide: that Canadian jobs depend on a strong relationship with the U.S. regardless of who might be residing in the White House.

Chicago, IL

