Climate change doubles size of northe...

Climate change doubles size of northern lakes, pushes bison off habitat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

New research suggests that climate change has mysteriously caused lakes in a northern protected area to nearly double in size, forcing a herd of at-risk bison off some of their best habitat. Lakes in the Mackenzie Bison Sanctuary off the northwest shore of Great Slave Lake are now bigger than any time in at least the last 200 years, said Josh Thienpont, a University of Ottawa scientist and a lead author on th e paper, published Thursday in the journal Nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... 8 hr Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 16 hr Commandant Hard Ass 11
News Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,... 20 hr Quirky 1
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Wed tomin cali 1
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history Wed Hosanna Deerchild... 8
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... Tue wheres the beef 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC