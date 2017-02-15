City dog trainer looking to make the ...

City dog trainer looking to make the greatest of dog shows

Larisa Salay hopes her award-winning purebred Samoyeds Romeo, left, and Lada, have got the right A'fluffA' to make it to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next year. Herald photo by Melissa Villeneuve A Lethbridge woman hopes her award-winning purebred Samoyeds have got the right "fluff" to make it to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next year.

Chicago, IL

