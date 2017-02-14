Cineplex hosts 'Sharkwater' screening...

Cineplex hosts 'Sharkwater' screenings in tribute to filmmaker Rob Stewart

Cineplex will honour the late Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart by hosting screenings of his documentary "Sharkwater" in support of charity at select theatres next week. "Sharkwater - A Tribute to Rob Stewart" events will be held on Feb. 25 in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Oakville, Ont., London, Ont., Windsor, Ont., Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John's, N.L. Free tickets will be available at the box office of participating theatres in exchange for a donation to WWF-Canada, with all funds to be directed toward continuing the work of the late Toronto conversationist.

Chicago, IL

