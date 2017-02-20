Charges stayed in emergency landing in Iqaluit due to unruly passenger
Charges resulting from an emergency landing of a Russian flight in Iqaluit have been stayed against a man from Armenia. RCMP said at the time the plane was travelling from Los Angeles to Moscow when an unruly passenger caused a disturbance.
