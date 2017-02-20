Census 2016: Canada's big cities home...

Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

In some ways a victim of his own success, the mayor of Kelowna has been struggling in recent years to rein in his city as it slowly spreads across the B.C. interior, testing his ability to provide core municipal services and build badly needed infrastructure. Nor is the city's middle-aged spread at all unique, according to the 2016 census data released Wednesday: Canada's population of 35.15 million is settling in the bigger cities, ensuring they and their suburban neighbours keep growing, while small cities get smaller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 10 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad 10 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 10 hr Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 10 hr The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 23 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike... 23 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Tue highway391north - MB 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC