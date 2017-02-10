Canning machine company rides canned craft beer wave to increased sales

President Peter Love of Cask Global Canning Solutions says his a sA Aomicro-canninga sA A1 machines for micro-breweries have been installed in 725 locations in 44 countries since 2002. One of the company's canning machines going through testing at the factory in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh But that's changing to the relief of Peter Love, whose family-owned Calgary manufacturing business specializes in small-scale canning machines aimed at the craft brewing market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.