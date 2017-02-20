Canadian man who strangled high schoo...

Canadian man who strangled high school sweetheart in Ohio gets life in prison after guilty plea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A Canadian-American man who fled from Ohio to Quebec after strangling his high school sweetheart with a belt has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life behind bars. Kyle Sheppard, 33, of Toledo, Ohio, who'd been scheduled to go on trial next month, will have to serve at least 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 4 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 3
News The new underground railroad 4 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the... 4 hr Retired Old Fooke... 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 4 hr The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 16 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Manitoba town's generosity is tested amid spike... 17 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 18 hr highway391north - MB 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC