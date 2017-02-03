Canadian law students to unite to stu...

Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban

Law students from across Canada will join forces on Saturday to study ways to help asylum seekers in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily suspending that country's refugee program. Between 300 and 500 students from all 22 of Canada's law schools have signed up for four-hour shifts where they'll conduct legal research relating to the recent travel bans in the United States and their impact in Canada, organizers say.

