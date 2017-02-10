Canada, U.S. hoping for progress on b...

Canada, U.S. hoping for progress on border preclearance for Monday meeting

Canada hopes to cement progress on keeping the border open to trade and travellers when Justin Trudeau visits Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose controversial travel ban measures recently created considerable confusion at the 49th parallel. The two countries have been pecking away for years at a list of measures intended to bolster continental security while ensuring the speedy flow of goods and people across the border.

Chicago, IL

