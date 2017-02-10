Canada, U.S. hoping for progress on border preclearance for Monday meeting
Canada hopes to cement progress on keeping the border open to trade and travellers when Justin Trudeau visits Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose controversial travel ban measures recently created considerable confusion at the 49th parallel. The two countries have been pecking away for years at a list of measures intended to bolster continental security while ensuring the speedy flow of goods and people across the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Thu
|skinny
|1
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|2
|Montreal conference highlights growing populari...
|Thu
|great eh lol
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Thu
|norn dunont
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Hugh Jass - Conse...
|3
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Thu
|william
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC