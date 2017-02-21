Canada Revenue Agency on track to rec...

Canada Revenue Agency on track to recover at least $400M more in tax crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Canadian tax authorities are on track to recover at least an additional $400 million this year as part of a campaign to crack down on tax evasion by big international companies and wealthy individuals, particularly those using offshore tax havens, a top official says. The Liberal government provided extra cash to the Canada Revenue Agency in last year's budget to pursue wealthy tax cheats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi... 3 hr Meanwhile 1
News Ontario wants to end most preliminary inquiries 5 hr Meanwhile 1
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... 17 hr Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Commandant Hard Ass 11
News Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,... Wed Quirky 1
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Wed tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC