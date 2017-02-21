Canada Revenue Agency on track to recover at least $400M more in tax crackdown
Canadian tax authorities are on track to recover at least an additional $400 million this year as part of a campaign to crack down on tax evasion by big international companies and wealthy individuals, particularly those using offshore tax havens, a top official says. The Liberal government provided extra cash to the Canada Revenue Agency in last year's budget to pursue wealthy tax cheats.
