Canada ranks low in international comparison of patient wait times: report

10 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

It's a common complaint - Canadians needing medical attention having to cool their heels in a hospital emergency room for hours on end before being seen by a doctor or another health-care practitioner. Well, it turns out that compared to other industrialized countries, Canada has the highest proportion of patients reporting excessively long waits in an emergency department, a report released Thursday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.

