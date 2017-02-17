Canada ranks low in international comparison of patient wait times: report
It's a common complaint - Canadians needing medical attention having to cool their heels in a hospital emergency room for hours on end before being seen by a doctor or another health-care practitioner. Well, it turns out that compared to other industrialized countries, Canada has the highest proportion of patients reporting excessively long waits in an emergency department, a report released Thursday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Cops are Great
|23
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|4 hr
|more 2 Mexico eh
|1
|RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer
|4 hr
|will need Counsel...
|1
|Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, b...
|7 hr
|wtf
|2
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|12 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|13 hr
|william
|2
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|14 hr
|Righty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC