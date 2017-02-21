Burden of isolation: Juror with PTSD ...

Burden of isolation: Juror with PTSD urges triple-murder jury to get help

Read more: The News

Mark Farrant has a good idea of what jurors are going through after they sat through a recent triple-murder trial's disturbing testimony about how the victims were killed and disposed of. Farrant, who is from Toronto, spent five months at the 2014 trial of Farshad Badakhshan, who was ultimately convicted of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend, Carina Petrache.

Chicago, IL

