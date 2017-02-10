Boy with mystery broken bones has gen...

Boy with mystery broken bones has gene abnormality linked to pain insensitivity

SooToday

A British Columbia boy who was seized twice by the Children's Ministry due to his mysterious broken bones has been found to have a rare gene abnormality linked to a condition that blocks all feelings of pain. The five-year-old boy was returned to his parents last fall after doctors determined his unexplained fractures were not caused by abuse.

Chicago, IL

